(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz AG reported better-than-expected earnings as rising prices for its cars outweighed headwinds from supply-chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

Adjusted group earnings before interest and tax rose to 5.3 billion euros ($5.64 billion) in the first quarter, the company said Wednesday, beating the average analyst estimate of 4.77 billion euros.

(Corrects day to Wednesday in second paragraph.)

