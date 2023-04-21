Mercedes Beats Earnings Estimates by Charging More For Its Cars

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz AG reported better-than-expected preliminary earnings in the first quarter as the automaker’s push further upmarket helped it overcome higher raw-material costs.

Mercedes’s adjusted return on sales came in at 14.8% on healthy net pricing and robust demand for its vans and luxury cars, topping analyst estimates. The shares gained in Frankfurt.

“The company beat across key segments,” Bernstein analysts led by Daniel Roeska said in a note. “Mercedes is fast-approaching a position to revise guidance upward later in the year.”

The German manufacturer is trying to sell more top-end models like its S-Class sedan to bolster profit and help fund a costly shift to electric vehicles. Economic uncertainty and inflation have compounded the challenges for an industry dealing with persistent supply issues and profitability concerns sparked by Tesla Inc.’s recent price cuts.

“In a challenging market environment, we have once again demonstrated resilience,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said in a statement late Thursday. “Strong pricing significantly outweighed headwinds from material costs and led to another quarter of solid financial results.”

Mercedes rose as much as 2.9%. The stock is up around 14% this year.

While years of supply-chain bottlenecks have left automakers with full order books, the recent moves by Tesla — whose Model Y was the top-selling vehicle in Europe last quarter — have fueled worries that EV sticker prices will increasingly come under pressure as competition intensifies. Renault SA slumped on Thursday over the pricing concerns.

List prices in Europe are ticking down this year, with premium-brand discounts rising fastest, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Michael Dean and Gillian Davis said Friday, citing JATO data.

Mercedes late last year discounted prices for its flagship electric vehicles in China amid intensifying competition in the biggest auto market. Still, the automaker has successfully increased sales of high-margin vehicles such as the S-Class and G-Wagon offroader.

Mercedes has forecast an automaking margin of between 12% and 14% this year, down from 14.6% in 2022. It plans to publish full results on April 28.

