(Bloomberg) --

Mercedes-Benz AG said its 2021 earnings beat guidance after rising vehicle prices helped the luxury automaker claw its way back from an autumn lowpoint in the global chip crisis.

The company said adjusted returns on sales at its cars and vans segment hit 12.7%, exceeding guidance for a result in a 10% to 12% range. Strong new and used vehicle pricing helped achieve the result, the company said.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes at the division was around 14 billion euros ($16 billion) for the full year. Mercedes shares gained as much as 2.9% on the news.

(Updates with share, ebit number in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.