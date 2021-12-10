(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC has repaired a computer system that unintentionally permitted in-dash television and internet displays to function while a vehicle is being driven, potentially distracting the driver.

The repair comes after U.S. regulators raised concerns about a recent software update by Tesla Inc. that allows drivers to play video games on a dashboard screen while the vehicle is moving.

The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the issue in a voluntary recall.

Mercedes-Benz said the issue affects 227 vehicles with an active and connected “Mercedes me” account, according to documents posted Friday on the NHTSA website.

The company said it has updated its computer server to correct the issue free of charge for drivers, who will not be required to visit to a dealer for the fix. The repair will restore a computer function that is meant to disable the internet and TV features while the car is being driven.

Distracted driving claimed 3,142 lives in 2019, according to NHTSA.

