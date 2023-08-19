(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz unveiled the second generation of its flagship sports car Aug. 18 in Carmel, California. The 2024 AMG GT coupe comes in two variants, a 577-horsepower AMG GT 63 and a 469-horsepower AMG GT 55. The brawnier GT 63 will hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph, while the less powerful GT 55 hits those numbers in 3.8 seconds with a 183 mph top speed.

Pricing on each car will be announced at a later date; the previous generation vehicle started at roughly $120,000.

The coupe replaces a generation of AMG GTs that thrilled customers with variants like the AMG GT R. The new GT uses an updated version of the same 4.0-liter V-8 engine from prior models; the new engine also powers a Mercedes-AMG SL the company reintroduced last year.

Most significant among the changes for the new model is the optional 2+2 seating design, which allows room for two additional passengers—if they’re small enough to fit into the cramped rear quarters. (In a press statement, the company recommended they be “less than 5 feet tall.”) The car also comes new with AMG-performance all-wheel drive and a retractable rear spoiler that integrates into the trunk lid. At speeds more than 50 mph, the spoiler can automatically assume five different angles to optimize handling and reduce drag. A new ride control suspension with roll stabilization and rear-axle steering come standard.

Mercedes has not released the weight of the car, but with its additional seats, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and nine-speed transmission it likely weighs more than its 3,600-pound predecessor.

The debut comes on the heels of a triumphant year for the German brand. After declaring in 2022 that it would cater to wealthier clients by eliminating some of its entry-level models, Mercedes is returning positive results. According to analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence, the average selling price of a Mercedes is about 40% higher than it was in 2019.

Set for delivery in the first half of 2024, the AMG GT will compete closely with cars like the more ubiquitous Porsche 911 Turbo, a $197,200 coupe that has 572hp and hits 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.

