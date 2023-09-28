Mercedes Brings New SUVs to Japan Aimed at Middle-Aged Execs

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group launched revamped versions of its GLE sport-utility vehicles in Japan on Thursday, saying it aims to target executives and business owners in their 50s with the models.

The GLE and GLE Coupe have starting prices of ¥13.8 million ($92,400) and ¥14.8 million, respectively, and new features include upgraded augmented reality navigation systems, the German automaker said.

Mercedes brought 52,391 vehicles to Japan in 2022, making it the leading importer of vehicles, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

SUVs account for 35%-40% of the company’s sales in Japan, Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. spokesperson Kasumi Oku said at the launch event in Tokyo.

Mercedes also introduced fresh versions of its CLA and GLA vehicles in Japan earlier this week.

