(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz AG has about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of assets in Russia that could be at risk if Moscow decides to expropriate the property of foreign companies that leave the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

The German firm, which is among a growing list of prominent Western brands to temporarily halt business in Russia, said in its annual report Friday that the prospect of expropriation presented a risk to the company, even though the overall impact of the war couldn’t yet be quantified.

The disclosure comes a day after Russia outlined proposed measures to take temporary control of departing companies where foreign ownership exceeds 25%. If adopted, Russian courts could freeze the assets, giving the companies the option of restoring operations or selling their stake.

Among the Mercedes assets at risk is a factory outside Moscow that opened in 2019 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance. The facility, seen as key for access to lucrative government contracts, employs more than 1,000 people and produces the E-Class sedan and SUV models. Fitted with robots and other cutting-edge automation, the factory can produce 20,000 vehicles per year.

Russia accounts for 2% of Mercedes’s sales, according to an estimate from Bloomberg Intelligence. The company declined immediate comment.

Mercedes’s Russian subsidiaries also have liabilities to banks of about 1 billion euros, and the company said it has issued guarantees for the debt.

German firms have suffered expropriations from foreign governments in the past, a factor some economic historians have cited for the country’s unwillingness to invest money from its large current account surplus overseas. After the U.S. entered the first world war, its government seized the U.S. operations of Germany’s Merck KGaA, leading to the establishment of Merck & Co, now a wholly separate pharmaceutical company.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.