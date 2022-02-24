(Bloomberg) --

Mercedes-Benz AG offered a cautious outlook for 2022 as the German luxury-car maker sees more drag from the supply-chain snarls and a surge in raw-material costs.

Mercedes-Benz said Thursday it expects to sell “slightly more” cars than it did last year with an increase in shipments of higher-margin models helping to offset cost rises. While visibility on semiconductors is improving, the carmaker warned it’s still seeing volatility and selective bottlenecks for some components.

“Net pricing is anticipated to improve further, but it will not fully offset the raw material headwinds which are expected to increase in 2022 compared with last year,” the company said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius is intensifying efforts to transform one of the most storied automakers into an EV producer that can challenge Tesla Inc. The company aims to have battery-powered models in all its segments this year, a staging post for its ambition to only sell electric cars by 2030.

Mercedes proposed a dividend of 5 euros ($5.62) per share, more than triple the 1.35 euros per share last year.

The automaker earlier this month said it exceeded its profitability target in 2021 and generated its highest ever return on sales in the fourth quarter.

The company formerly known as Daimler AG spun off its truck division in December, ending more than a century of the businesses running under one roof. The move was intended to allow the companies to better focus on preparing for the industry’s sweeping technology shifts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.