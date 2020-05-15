(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG is suspending production at a Mercedes-Benz SUV plant that was one of the first in the U.S. to reopen due to a shortage of parts supplied from Mexico.

The Alabama factory won’t build vehicles next week, according to an internal notice viewed by Bloomberg. Workers are being given the option to use vacation time or go without pay and file for state and federal unemployment benefits.

The Mercedes plant reopened late last month after idling for five weeks as much of the U.S. manufacturing base shut down to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Now, as U.S. carmakers plan to restart their operations beginning next week, Mexico’s government has sent mixed messages as to how soon it will allow auto companies to reopen.

Read more on the U.S. auto industry restarting operations

Daimler representatives in Germany and the U.S. didn’t immediately comment. The company said in its internal notice to workers at the plant in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, that the factory will schedule make-up production for June 29 through July 1, a week that the factory had been slated for a summer shutdown. The facility builds GLS and GLE sport-utility vehicles.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.