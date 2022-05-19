(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz AG will pitch to major investors on Thursday that the carmaker’s growing focus on high-end luxury vehicles will pave the way to bigger profits.

Mercedes is likely to unveil plans at its capital markets day to channel resources toward its so-called Top End Vehicle segment, home to the iconic G-Wagon, the flagship S-Class sedan and the high-performance AMG division.

It’s a strategy that has pushed profitability to record levels during the semiconductor crunch, but the jury is out on whether it would be as effective if supply constraints ease and automakers return to chasing market share. While Mercedes sold 10% fewer vehicles in the first quarter compared to a year ago, profit surged 20%.

In advance of the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius on Tuesday posted on LinkedIn a photograph of a stone-age axe made from a precious material. Archaeologists say the piece has no functional use but points to humankind’s enduring desire for status symbols.

“What does this 6,000 year old jade axe have to do with our strategy?” Kallenius said, adding that he’d elaborate at the investor meeting.

After the successful separation of Mercedes and its sprawling truck division, management is intensifying efforts to transform the inventor of the automobile to compete with Tesla Inc. The company aims to have battery-powered models in all its segments this year, a staging post for its ambition to sell only electric cars by 2030.

While the carmaker is Europe’s most valuable company brand, according to consultancy Interbrand, Tesla boasts a market capitalization ten times greater than the Stuttgart, Germany-based firm. And Volkswagen AG’s Porsche sports-car unit would command a valuation of about 95 billion euros ($100 billion) should a planned share sale go ahead, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That compares to Mercedes at about 74 billion.

To address the difference, Mercedes wants to focus on its higher-margin vehicles like the Maybach, AMG and G-Wagon series, while shifting away from its higher-volume and less profitable entry-level models like the compact A-Class that’s struggled to compete with VW’s Golf.

Analysts expect the firm to give more specific guidance on Thursday, alongside plans for reducing sales of smaller cars.

“The high margins of car manufacturers are not sustainable and will fall again significantly when the car market returns to normal,” Nord/LB analyst Frank Schwope said in an email.

Achieving a higher return would help Mercedes finance the expensive shift to electric vehicles and digital car technology.

“If Mercedes really stopped selling the E-Class to taxi companies, that would be a strong signal,” said Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper, referring to the ubiquitous Mercedes taxis found in German cities, a model often sold at steep discounts.

But there are risks as global economic forecasts deteriorate, potentially undermining projections by BCG Consultancy that sees growth in the luxury-car segment three times faster than that for normal vehicles.

“The premium car-maker from Stuttgart has a simple plan: make fewer small cars and make more large cars,” said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska, who sees a 30% upside to the company’s current share price of around 65 euros. By 2025, the average price for a car may rise to more than 85,000 euros from 70,000 euros in 2021, he said.

