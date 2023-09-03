(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG plans to make owning a G-Wagon a little bit easier.

The German manufacturer will build a smaller version of the boxy offroader beloved by celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kim Kardashian, Chief Executive Officer Ola Källenius said Sunday.

The vehicle will be electric and “fun to drive — on and off the road,” Källenius said at an event ahead of the IAA car show in Munich.

The current G-Wagon is among Mercedes’s most expensive and profitable models. A “Baby” G-Wagon would compete with models like Ford Motor Co.’s Bronco and likely cost significantly less than the current version, which starts at around $139,000 in the US.

It’s unclear when the smaller G-Wagon will hit the market. Next year, Mercedes plans to start sales of the G-Class’s all-electric successor, the EQG.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.