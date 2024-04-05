(Bloomberg) -- Workers at a Mercedes-Benz Group AG plant in Alabama are seeking a vote to unionize, escalating an ambitious campaign by the United Auto Workers to expand its ranks.

The union said it’s filing an election petition Friday with the US National Labor Relations Board after securing support from a super-majority of the over 5,000 Mercedes employees in Vance, Alabama.

The agency has already scheduled a vote later this month at a Volkswagen AG factory in Tennessee, which will the first big test of the UAW’s efforts to translate recent contract victories at Detroit’s three big automakers into organizing success at non-union plants. Foreign automakers have long eluded the UAW, including narrow defeats at the Volkswagen plant in 2014 and 2019.

Read More: Tesla, Trump Are Next Targets for Union Hero After Big UAW Win

The Mercedes facility could be a more challenging target. On April 3, the UAW said it filed a complaint with the German government accusing Mercedes of using illegal anti-union tactics. At a February meeting with the plant’s employees, a high-ranking Mercedes executive suggested unionization would mean work stoppages, costly dues, and obstacles to conflict resolution, Bloomberg News has reported. Mercedes said this week that the company hasn’t interfered with employees’ rights or retaliated against them for organizing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.