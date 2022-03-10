(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly was in church on Feb. 27 when he got a text that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wanted to talk.

Kelly rarely takes his phone to Mass, but made an exception just three days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His company had been working frantically to evacuate employees from the Kyiv area. The payments giant had loaded up Sprinter vans with supplies and stationed them within a half mile of the Ukrainian border in Romania, Poland and Hungary, ready to receive workers and their families as they fled their homes.

“We’ve been able to move about 50 of our people out of the country,” Kelly told investors at a conference this week. “We’re only in the eleventh day of this and it has occupied my time pretty much 24/7.”

President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has spurred hundreds of global companies to abandon his country, leaving the Russian economy disconnected from the global financial system. Among them is Visa, which derives 4% of its net revenue from business linked to Russia and has announced it would suspend operations in the country.

That decision didn’t come until March 5. On Sunday, Feb. 27, Kelly -- a devout Catholic -- was still weighing what to do about his company’s presence in Russia, where it has about 210 employees. It was about 10 minutes into Mass when he got the text.

“President Zelenskiy was trying to get a hold of me, and that was the initial sign to me about the pressure we would feel relative to them trying to pull every stop they could to put pressure on the Russian government,” Kelly said.

Still, he was focused on the firm’s 155 employees in Ukraine. On March 1, he met virtually with staffers from the country. During the meeting, they projected pictures of their former homes, their parents’ houses and loved ones on the screen.

“Probably one of the most brutal meetings I’ve had in my career,” Kelly said. “We were just horrified by what we’re seeing.”

For those employees that couldn’t make it to border crossings, Visa hired mercenaries willing to go to the western edge of Kyiv to load up vans of workers and their families. Even that process has been complicated by Ukraine setting up checkpoints around Kyiv to stop groups that included men.

“A man can’t leave the country if they’re between 18 and 60,” Kelly said. “If a man is in the van or the Sprinter bus or whatever it is, there’s a risk that the entire group will be turned back or stopped for a long period of time, neither of which is good.”

Visa now has about 10 employees left in Kyiv, and about 90 are scattered across other, more western cities in Ukraine. Visa has agreed to make any necessary payouts on life-insurance policies for those employees that remain in Ukraine, since that coverage generally wouldn’t be valid during a war.

By Friday, Kelly was turning his attention to Russia. Already, sanctions against the country had made operating there onerous. The company believed additional ones were coming, which would likely force the firm to pull out anyhow.

“We decided we would be far better off taking a thoughtful wind-down approach to the business,” he said.

The San Francisco-based company is now focused on helping those employees in Russia who want to move. More than 10% of the firm’s workers in the country departed this week, mostly for Dubai, Kelly said.

“I’ve learned more about war than I ever knew before,” Kelly said. “It’s an awful, awful situation, and how long it goes on and where it stops and where it goes is anybody’s guess at this point.”

