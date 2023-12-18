(Bloomberg) -- BDT & MSD Partners, the merchant bank created by the merger of firms backed by Byron Trott and Michael Dell, raised $3.2 billion for a new real estate credit fund that’s providing capital to US borrowers at a time when many traditional lenders have retreated.

The firm’s employees and Dell committed $600 million to MSD Real Estate Credit Opportunity Fund II, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Led by real estate credit co-heads Jason Kollander and Adam Piekarski, the vehicle aims to return 10% to 15% annually, after fees, the people said. Global credit chief Rob Platek is also on the fund’s investment committee.

Some US banks have pulled back from commercial real estate following the collapse of several regional banks earlier this year. With some traditional players sidelined, BDT & MSD is among firms seeking to lend against top-performing commercial real estate backed by trusted borrowers, while maintaining loan-to-value ratios of 50% to 55%, the people said.

Read More: Shadow Lenders to Bridge Real Estate Void Left by Banks, Bonds

The firm, according to the people, has deployed 40% of the fund on transactions including:

A roughly $110 million loan collateralized by Esperante Corporate Center, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, to an entity featuring Stephen Ross’s Related Cos.

A roughly $140 million loan collateralized by the Amangiri Hotel in Canyon Point, Utah

A $200 million loan for the construction of an industrial facility known as Speedway in Southern California on land that was formerly a Nascar racetrack. The borrowers are a partnership of Hillwood Development Co. and CBRE Investment Management.

The acquisition of a portfolio of performing loans, predominantly residential assets, with a face value of about $500 million from HSBC Holdings Plc

A $90 million structured investment to an entity affiliated with Rubin Schron tied to 100 W. 57th St. in Manhattan

Separately, the new fund was among BDT & MSD vehicles that provided more than $300 million to Aby Rosen’s RFR for the re-tenanting of the Seagram Building in midtown Manhattan, the people said. That capital has since been repaid.

The vehicle’s remit includes originating senior secured mortgages, buying loan portfolios, originating private loans and buying public market securities in the event of dislocations, the people said.

A spokeswoman for BDT & MSD declined to comment.

