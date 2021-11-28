(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 pill will likely still get U.S. authorization despite disappointing efficacy data and concerns raised by regulators, Morgan Stanley analysts predicted.

Merck shares fell 3.8% Friday after the release of data showing molnupiravir was less effective than previously reported, and as the Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about its safety and long-term effectiveness.

“Given the unmet need, we continue to believe molnupiravir will be will be authorized,” analysts Matthew Harrison and Charlie Yang wrote in a note to clients.

While the pill data is a headwind, the safety concerns flagged by the FDA are largely in-line with expectations, they said, keeping an equalweight rating on the stock.

Merck’s shares are up about 1.5% this year versus a 16% gain for the S&P 500 Health Care Index. Several peers exposed to coronavirus protection and treatment gained on Friday amid concerns around the spread of the omicron variant.

