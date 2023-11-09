(Bloomberg) -- Merck KGaA reported better-than-expected profit as strong demand for cancer drugs Bavencio and Erbitux cushioned a slump in sales of Covid-related products.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes totaled €1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) in the third quarter, the German company said Thursday, above the €1.38-billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Belen Garijo has called this a transition year as the company faces a slowdown after a multiyear boom at its life-science division, which churned out components needed for Covid tests, therapies and vaccines. Merck expects an “incremental recovery” in orders at that business this quarter, which should create a positive impact on revenue in the first half of 2024.

The shares rose as much as 3.5% in early trading. The stock has fallen about 15% this year, trailing a 3% gain in the Stoxx 600 Health Care Index.

Merck and competitors including Lonza Group AG and Sartorius AG have suffered this year as customers — such as drugmakers and biotech companies — work through excess inventories of raw materials and drug delivery compounds.

Investors are also looking for signs of a rebound in Merck’s electronics business, which is dealing with a downturn in the semiconductor industry that’s been “more pronounced and longer lasting compared with previous market cycles,” it said.

In the third quarter, Merck was boosted by robust demand for Bavencio, with sales jumping 22% to €185 million, and Erbitux, where sales grew 13% to €271 million.

The company confirmed its targets for 2023, while specifying that organic sales and Ebitda are trending below the midpoint of their forecast ranges. The company said it expects to return to organic sales growth in 2024.

