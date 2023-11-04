(Bloomberg) -- German pharmaceutical and chemical group Merck KGaA is working on a package of measures to trim costs, which may include job cuts, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an internal memo.

“An adjustment to market demand will inevitably have an impact on our workforce,” Kai Beckmann, a member of Merck’s executive board and CEO of its electronics division, wrote to employees, the newspaper reported.

The division produces semiconductor materials for electronic devices and liquid crystals for screens, among other things. The segment targets cutting its cost base by 60 million to 90 million euros ($64 million to $97 million), “which will already take full effect in the 2024 financial year,” Beckmann wrote in an intranet message.

According to the memo, Beckmann said the electronics industry is “experiencing a cyclical downturn that is deeper and longer lasting than the industry had previously anticipated.”

Corporate customers are holding inventories at record levels and are cutting back on production and investment in capacity expansion, Beckmann added.

Merck confirmed the authenticity of the memo upon FAZ’s request. The company wants to minimize the impact on employees, but can’t rule out adjustments to staffing, a company spokesperson said. Layoffs for operational reasons are ruled out by an employment guarantee until the end of 2025.

The company’s shares are down 19% for the year to date. Merck KGaA is based in Darmstadt, Germany, and is unrelated to the US-based drugmaker Merck & Co.

Merck in August cut its forecast for the year as it grapples with a downturn in sales from Covid products alongside a prolonged slump in the semiconductor business.

At its capital markets day in October Merck said it assumes the market for semiconductor materials will “recover incrementally” in 2024.

Management at that point confirmed medium-term growth targets of 7% to 10% for the life science business, mid-single digit percentage range growth for its healthcare segment, and 3% to 6% growth for electronics.

