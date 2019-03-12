(Bloomberg) -- Merck KGaA went hostile with its $5.9 billion bid for Versum Materials Inc., appealing directly to shareholders for votes against the semiconductor-components maker’s planned merger with rival Entegris Inc.

Merck, based in Germany, was rebuffed for a second time last week on its offer for Versum after sending a letter to shareholders extolling the value of the bid.

Key Insights

Merck CEO Stefan Oschmann is ramping up his pursuit of Versum as he looks for deals to shore up the company’s performance-materials division, the smallest of its three main units.

The German company is challenging Versum, whose Chairman Seifi Ghasemi last week said the $3.8 billion Entegris merger is a “superior strategic and financial combination.”

Merck may have to move on to other targets if it can’t get support from Versum shareholders. Oschmann has said while the company is committed to the Versum bid, there are other attractive targets in semiconductors.

Market Reaction

Merck, which isn’t linked with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co., rose 1.1 percent in Frankfurt, while Versum was little changed at $48.94 in New York.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Lauerman in London at jlauerman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.