(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. raised its 2022 revenue and earnings forecast as recovery from the global pandemic helped third-quarter sales of its leading cancer drug, Keytruda, and other products beat estimates.

The drugmaker said Thursday it expects full-year revenue of $58.5 billion to $59 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.32 to $7.37 a share. It had previously forecast sales of $57.5 billion to $58.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.25 to $7.35 a share. At 9:38 a.m. in New York, Merck shares rose 2.6% to $100.93.

The slow return to normal life as the worst of the pandemic fades has allowed patients to return their focus to other health concerns, and several of Merck’s top products came in above expectations. The company’s HPV vaccine Gardasil reported sales of almost $2.3 billion, well above estimates, and Keytruda sales of $5.43 billion were also strong. The company’s Covid antiviral Lagevrio notched $436 million in sales, more than twice the average Wall Street view.

Merck still faces pressure to diversify its drug portfolio, as it relies heavily on revenue from Keytruda and Gardasil. In August, Bloomberg reported that Merck’s talks to buy cancer-drug maker Seagen Inc. stalled over price. The deal would have been the pharma company’s biggest in more than a decade.

The quarter “showed strength across the business,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan David Seigerman wrote in a note to clients. “We’d still like to see meaningful M&A ASAP.”

On a conference call with analysts after the earnings were released, executives said Merck was still on the hunt for deals, but they didn’t delve into specifics. “Our focus, our urgency on business development has not changed,” Chief Executive Officer Rob Davis said on the call. The company is evaluating a “portfolio of opportunities,” he added, but “obviously, we have got to bring them through to fruition.”

Adjusted earnings of $1.85 for the third quarter included a 22-cent charge related to collaboration and licensing agreements with Moderna Inc. and other biotech companies. But the measure still beat analyst estimates for $1.73 a share. Revenue rose 14% to $15 billion, handily beating estimates.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.