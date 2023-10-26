(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. raised its sales forecast amid increased demand for Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer treatment that now accounts for 40% of revenue, and a surprisingly strong result from its controversial Covid treatment.

Total annual sales are now expected to be as high as $60.2 billion, up from prior guidance that topped out at $59.6 billion, Merck said Thursday as it reported third-quarter earnings.

The biggest boost for Merck in the quarter came from the Covid pill Lagevrio. Sales rose 47% in the third quarter to $640 million despite some researchers questioning whether it has the potential to accelerate mutations of the virus. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had projected sales of $145 million, on average.

“We view this as an aberration, and we expect sales of this product to moderate over time as the pandemic fades,” John Boylan, an analyst at Edward Jones, said in an email.

Merck has been riding the fortunes of Keytruda as new studies show it works in a growing number of cancers. The company needs to finds other growth avenues as the drug likely faces generic competition and US government price negotiations later this decade.

“We believe Merck will use its strong financial position to make acquisitions to boost growth,” Boylan said. “These acquisitions may help reduce dependence on Keytruda in the future, with the recent Prometheus acquisition being one such example. In our view, Merck’s growth prospects are not fully reflected in the current share price.”

The company’s shares were up 2.3% at 10:34 a.m. in New York. The stock had fallen 6.6% this year through Wednesday’s close, almost in line with the 7.1% decline for the S&P 500 health-care index.

In its outlook, Merck didn’t break out expectations for products other than Lagevrio, which it sees bringing in about $1.3 billion in sales this year. That’s up from a $1 billion forecast three months ago.

Keytruda sales in the period were $6.34 billion, a 17% jump from a year earlier that exceeded the $6.23 billion average estimate.

Quarterly sales of other top products were mixed. Gardasil, a shot that protects against a cancer-linked virus, had $2.59 billion in sales, while analysts were looking for $2.61 billion. Combined sales of Januvia and Janumet for diabetes came in at $835 million, beating estimates.

Merck’s shot for pneumococcal disease, Vaxneuvance, had $214 million in sales, well ahead of Wall Street expectations at $167 million.

In preparation for life after Keytruda, Merck has been doing some deals, including agreeing earlier this month to pay Daiichi Sankyo Co. as much as $22 billion for rights to three experimental cancer drugs.

“We believe each has multibillion-dollar commercial revenue potential for Merck” by the middle of the next decade, Chief Executive Officer Robert Davis said on a call with investors.

Merck cut its adjusted earnings outlook for 2023 due to upfront costs of about $5.5 billion related to that deal.

