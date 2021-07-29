41m ago
Merck Narrows Revenue Forecast as Quarterly Profit Misses Views
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. narrowed its revenue forecast and missed Wall Street profit expectations as the pandemic continued to drag on the drugmaker’s performance.
- Revenue for 2021 will be from $46.4 billion to $47.4 billion, Merck said. It now expects 2021 adjusted earnings of $5.47 to $5.57 a share for the year. The company said in April that, after spinning off its Organon unit, sales for the year from continuing operations would be between $45.8 billion and $47.8 billion.
- Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.31 a share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.33. Sales were $11.4 billion, narrowly beating analysts’ expectations.
Key Insights
- Cancer blockbuster Keytruda brought in sales of $4.2 billion, beating expectations, while Januvia and Janumet for diabetes missed at $1.26 billion. Gardasil sales of $1.23 billion beat estimates. Merck’s animal health unit, a bright spot in the first quarter, brought in $1.47 billion.
- Investors will be listening on management’s call for any comments on business development, as Merck is set receive a $9 billion tax-free dividend as part of the Organon spinoff, which it expects to use for deals or share buybacks.
- Merck said the pandemic had hurt sales in the second quarter, but less so than in the year-earlier period, citing an estimated $900 million benefit. The company said it estimates a net Covid impact to 2021 revenues of less than 3%, all in its drug division.
Market Reaction
- Merck shares were little changed this year through the end of trading Wednesday. They lost 0.3% Thursday before U.S. markets opened.
