(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue and raised its full year outlook Thursday, buoyed by sales of its Covid-19 antiviral following the recent omicron wave.

Merck reported $3.2 billion in revenue from its Covid antiviral, known as Lagevrio or molnupiravir, compared with Wall Street expectations of $2.72 billion. The drug was cleared by regulators in late 2021 so the first quarter is its first full quarter of sales.

Merck now expects full-year sales between $56.9 billion and $58.1 billion up from prior forecasts for 2022 sales of $56.1 billion to $57.6 billion. The drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings per share between $7.24 and $7.36 a share for the year, up from a prior prediction of $7.12 to $7.27 a share.

Key Insights

Merck reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, above analyst expectations of $1.83 a share. Revenue was $15.9 billion, compared with the Wall Street consensus of $14.58 billion.

The cancer drug Keytruda had $4.8 billion in sales, versus analyst expectations of $4.55 billion. Merck HPV vaccine Gardasil had $1.46 billion in sales for the quarter, compared with expectations of $1.31 billion.

The company lowered its full-year sales guidance for Lagevrio to $5 billion to $5.5 billion from a prior forecast of $5 billion to $6 billion of sales in the year.

Market Reaction

Merck shares have risen 10% so far this year through Wednesday’s close. In Thursday premarket trading, the stock was up 2%.

