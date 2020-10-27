(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $12.55 billion, both of which beat analyst expectations. Sales for its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda also came in above analyst projections.

The company also released updated 2020 guidance, with upbeat profit expectations for the year.

Merck now expects adjusted 2020 earnings of $5.91 to $6.01, compared with previous guidance of $5.63 to $5.78.

The company also put out 2020 revenue guidance of $47.6 billion to $48.6 billion, compared with previous expectations of $47.2 billion to $48.7 billion.

The new guidance reflects a continuing negative impact from the pandemic in the fourth quarter and a slower-than-expected recovery for the vaccine Gardasil 9, especially in the U.S., it said.

For more on Merck, Pfizer, Eli Lilly Report Earnings, click here for our TOPLive blog.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.