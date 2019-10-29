Merck & Co. raised its full-year sales and profit forecast for the third time in a row on Tuesday, after the drugmaker’s market-leading cancer drug Keytruda handily beat an average of analysts’ estimates for the third quarter.

Merck now expects 2019 sales of US$46.5 billion to US$47 billion, and adjusted earnings of US$5.12 to US$5.17 a share. Both are increases from July.

Key Insights

Keytruda posted sales of US$3.07 billion in the quarter, up 62 per cent from a year prior. Earlier this month, it was approved to treat some types of lung cancer in China, a major market, and the therapy gains sales every time global health authorities expand its use. The drug is on pace to sell more than US$10 billion this year.

Gardasil, Merck’s vaccines for human papillomavirus, also saw a surge in sales. There, too, China was a factor -- the company said its 84 per cent sales growth in the country was driven in large part by the shot.

The company didn’t make any news on one of the big questions about its future: Who will replace Chief Executive Officer Ken Frazier and research and development head Roger Perlmutter. The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company told investors this summer that it is making preparations, but on Tuesday offered no new details.

