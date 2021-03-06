(Bloomberg) -- Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP said it had been encouraged by preliminary data from a Phase 2a trial of its Covid-19 oral antiviral treatment molnupiravir, which it is developing in partnership with Merck & Co.

The results were from Ridgeback’s trial to evaluate the treatment’s safety, tolerability, and efficacy to eliminate SARS-CoV-2, the companies said in a joint statement.

“At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data,” Wendy Painter, Chief Medical Officer of Ridgeback, said in the statement.

“The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early Covid-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising and if supported by additional studies, could have important public health implications,” William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, said in the statement.

