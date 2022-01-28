(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug showed activity against omicron in six laboratory studies that raise confidence in the ability of the new therapy to battle the contagious, dominant variant.

The independent studies from the U.S. and five European countries studied the impact of Merck’s molnupiravir and other antivirals against variants of concern including omicron, Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP said Friday in a statement.

Merck’s drug was cleared by regulators in the U.S. and U.K. to treat Covid patients at high risk of severe illness after it showed 30% effectiveness in preventing death or hospitalization. Because it works by inducing genetic errors, U.S. guidelines recommend it be used only when other outpatient treatments, including Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, can’t be.

The findings “provide additional confidence in the potential of molnupiravir as an important treatment option for certain adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk for progressing to severe disease,” Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said in the statement.

The European Union’s regulator is still reviewing Merck’s drug. Merck shares fell 0.5% in trading before U.S. markets opened.

