(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization prequalified an ebola vaccine for the first time -- Merck’s vaccine, Ervebo -- which speeds up licensing, access and roll-out in high-risk countries.

Prequalification means that vaccine meets WHO standards for quality, safety and efficacy

Vaccine can be procured by UN agencies and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, for at-risk countries

Decision comes less than 48 hours after European Commission decision to grant a conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine

Ervbo shown to be effective in protecting people from the Ebola Zaire virus

Licensed doses will only be available mid-2020

NOTE: Nov. 11 Merck & Co.’s Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Gets EC Approval

