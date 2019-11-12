Nov 12, 2019
Merck’s Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Prequalified by WHO
(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization prequalified an ebola vaccine for the first time -- Merck’s vaccine, Ervebo -- which speeds up licensing, access and roll-out in high-risk countries.
- Prequalification means that vaccine meets WHO standards for quality, safety and efficacy
- Vaccine can be procured by UN agencies and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, for at-risk countries
- Decision comes less than 48 hours after European Commission decision to grant a conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine
- Ervbo shown to be effective in protecting people from the Ebola Zaire virus
- Licensed doses will only be available mid-2020
- NOTE: Nov. 11 Merck & Co.’s Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Gets EC Approval
