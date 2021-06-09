(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. said it has entered a $1.2 billion agreement to supply the U.S. government with its oral treatment for Covid-19, should the experimental pill receive regulatory clearance.

Merck agreed to supply the government with 1.7 million courses of the treatment, called molnupiravir, according to a statement by the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Wednesday. The drug, being developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is in final-stage testing.

The therapy is under study for treatment of non-hospitalized patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes. The U.S. drugmaker earlier stopped development of the drug as a therapy for the sickest patients.

Merck plans to apply for clearances outside the U.S. and expects to have more than 10 million courses of therapy available by the end of 2021, according to the statement.

The shares rose 0.6% in trading before U.S. markets opened.

