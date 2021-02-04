(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. said Kenneth Frazier plans to retire as chief executive officer after almost a decade leading the drugmaker.

Frazier, who will continue as executive chairman, will step down as CEO effective June 30, the company said in a statement.

Frazier will be succeeded by Robert M. Davis, Merck’s current executive vice president, global services and chief financial officer. Davis was unanimously selected by Merck’s board for the post. He will also be Merck’s new president, effective April 1.

Also Thursday, the drugmaker issued a stronger-than-expected outlook for the coming year, though its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Its shares were up 0.2% in premarket trading.

A 66-year-old Harvard-trained lawyer, Frazier became chief executive of Merck at the start of 2011. During his tenure, the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company has grown its cancer franchise, headlined by the blockbuster immuno-oncology drug Keytruda, which brought in about $11.1 billion in revenue in 2019, and invested in researching and developing new medicines.

Frazier, one of just four Black chief executives in the Fortune 500, has grown a national profile in recent years as he spoke out about race and racism. In 2017, after comments President Donald Trump made about racially-charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Frazier quit a presidential business council. More recently, he’s addressed persistent racial gaps in America as well as the top leadership of the world’s largest corporations.

In December, Frazier became co-chair of the OneTen initiative, a new group that is pledging $100 million in an effort to hire 1 million Black workers during the next decade. OneTen, which brings together Merck, General Motors Co. and Walmart Inc., among others, will connect employers with recruiters, and focus on hiring and training Black workers without four-year college degrees.

Frazier remained CEO after Merck pulled back a policy in 2018 that would have required him to retire at age 65. The company began its search for a successor that year with a particular focus on a group of internal candidates.

