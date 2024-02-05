(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Elanco Animal Health Inc.’s unit that makes farmed fish health products for $1.3 billion.

The purchase price represents about 7.4 times the estimated revenue of the aqua business, Elanco said Monday in a statement. Elanco shares rose 5.8% in trading before US markets opened, while Merck’s were little changed.

Merck will gain products for both warm- and cold-water species of fish that generated about $175 million revenue excluding corporate costs based on 2023 results, according to the statement. Elanco plans to used the $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion of expected after-tax proceeds to pay down debt.

The deal “allows us to prioritize our investments in larger markets with greater earnings potential over the medium and long term, while creating balance sheet flexibility,” said Elanco Chief Executive Officer Jeff Simmons said in the statement. These include pet health and livestock sustainability, according to the company.

