(Bloomberg) -- Mercuria Energy Group Ltd.’s head trader and one-time heir apparent Magid Shenouda is leaving the company.

Shenouda, who joined Mercuria a decade ago, “will be retiring” from the trading house, co-founders Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

His departure comes amid several senior hires at Mercuria, which is building up a bench of external talent to bolster its top ranks. The latest is Nick O’Kane, who turned Macquarie Group Ltd.’s commodities unit into a major trading force, and follows hires from Shell Plc and BP Plc over the past two years.

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Shenouda was key in Mecuria’s rapid expansion. He helped integrate JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s physical commodity business and was part of other deals that propelled the firm into the top echelon of independent trading houses.

The change comes as Mercuria — like other major commodities traders — considers the complicated question of leadership succession in an industry where most firms are held privately, and often mostly by their founding partners. In Mercuria’s case, Dunand and Jaeggi own over 50% of the company.

Bloomberg News reported last year that Shenouda’s equity stake had fallen sharply, suggesting a potential shift in the company’s leadership dynamics.

Mercuria has been reaping huge profits from energy market volatility wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, banking a net $2.98 billion in 2022 — by far its best year ever.

