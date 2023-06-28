(Bloomberg) -- The impending merger of HDFC Bank Ltd. with the nation’s largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp will likely create a squeeze in the sector as the combined entity gobbles up deposits and mortgages, according to a top banking analyst.

The merged HDFC entity will have a 15% to 16% market share in the Indian financial sector, according to Suresh Ganapathy, head of financial services research in India at Macquarie Group Ltd.’s brokerage unit. HDFC Bank alone could try to mobilize 20% of incremental deposits every year for the next three to four years, while the nation’s largest bank by assets, State Bank of India, will garner another 20% to 25% of deposits, he said.

“You just have two entities taking away almost half the overall funding market and leaving the remaining 50% to other players in the market,” Ganapathy said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “There is going to be tightness in the resource market for the foreseeable future.”

HDFC Bank is likely to be far more aggressive in mortgages compared to HDFC the mortgage financier, which will spur more competition in the industry, Ganapathy said.

Execution, proper integration and cross-selling of products to the expanded customer base will be essential post-merger, according to Ganapathy. The market expects the merged HDFC entity to keep delivering 2% return on assets and possibly double its enlarged balance sheet every four years, he said. The merger is expected to be effective July 1.

“If they falter on any of that, that is what basically the risk here is in this merger,” he said.

When the merger was announced, investors were slightly more skeptical, Ganapathy said. However, the bank has delivered on deposit growth while management has been talking about delivering profitability without compromising on any of the post-merger aspects, all of which has increased confidence and presents an opportunity for investors to buy into an underperforming stock, he said.

“HDFC Bank will remain a pretty formidable institution,” Ganapathy said, referring to the scale with which the firm is planning to expand its network.

