(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel stood by Germany’s balanced-budget policy, even with the export-oriented economy suffering and negative interest rates providing incentives for more spending.

“I continue to support the goal of a balanced budget,” Merkel said at her traditional summer news conference in Berlin.

Germany has been criticized for its tight spending, especially as growth slows. Merkel acknowledged that the slowdown justified efforts to prop up the domestic economy, but offered few new measures to provide an extra jolt. The country almost slipped into a technical recession late last year, and growth projections for this year have been slashed.

“After 10 years of growth, we have a difficult phase of slower growth,” because of global trade tensions, Merkel said.

The German leader, who has suffered from a series of trembling incidents at recent public events, said she feels fine and plans to serve out her term, due to end with the next scheduled election in 2021.

