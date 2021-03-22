(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until April 18 after Covid-19 contagion rates nearly doubled in a month, highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemic.

Merkel and the 16 state premiers decided to prolong the measures, including the partial closing of non-essential stores and the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, gyms, and cultural venues, during talks Monday, according to a person familiar with the discussion, who asked not to be identified.

The move is a blow to pandemic-weary Germans, who opinion polls suggest have become increasingly disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis.

