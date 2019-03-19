(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said it’s up to Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank executives to decide on whether they should press ahead with their plan to merge.

The plan to combine Germany’s two biggest lenders is a private business matter, Merkel said at the Global Solutions summit in Berlin Tuesday, after the lenders announced talks on a deal that could transform the country’s banking landscape.

“I very much don’t want the government to intervene,” Merkel said in an onstage discussion with John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News. “Only the companies can and must assess this for themselves."

A merger between the two Frankfurt-based banks poses a risk for Merkel, whose government must balance the potential loss of tens of thousands of financial-sector jobs with the prospect of a fallout should the lenders be dragged under by an economic downturn.

Even as German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, backs a merger as a way to assert a national banking champion for Germany, Merkel’s chancellery has been more muted. Her chief of staff, Helge Braun, this week said jobs would be top priority in any government decision on Deutsche Bank -- and that Germany could get by without a global player in finance.

Merkel’s government is directly invested, with a 15.6 percent stake in Commerzbank -- a holding Berlin is likely to keep if the banks go through with the merger. That would preclude the politically perilous option of burdening German taxpayers with losses from selling shares the government acquired during a 2009 bailout.

