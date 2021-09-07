52m ago
Merkel Bloc Below 20% in German Election Poll for First Time
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc fell to a record low of 19% with less than three weeks until the national election.
The decline of two percentage points in the latest weekly Forsa poll leaves her CDU/CSU alliance six points behind the surging Social Democrats, who gained a further two points to 25%. The Greens lost one point to 17% in third.
The CDU/CSU’s level of 19% is the lowest recorded by any polling institute since 1949, RTL said in a statement. The poll of 2,505 people for RTL/ntv was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 and has a margin of error +/- 2.5 points.
