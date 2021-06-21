(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc will highlight plans to fund the shift to a greener German economy by fostering growth while ruling out tax increases when it presents its election campaign program later on Monday.

Christian Democratic Union Chairman Armin Laschet, who is running to replace Merkel for the conservative alliance, will present the 138-page manifesto at a news conference at 1 p.m. in Berlin. He’ll appear with the man he beat to win the nomination, Bavaria Premier Markus Soeder, who chairs the smaller CSU party in the southern state.

Germany is set to replace Merkel after 16 years in office, marking a turning point for Europe’s biggest economy. Laschet’s alliance has in recent weeks regained the lead in the polls over the opposition Green party, which has focused its campaign on pledges to step up the fight against climate change.

Merkel told party officials at a meeting Monday that it’s vital for the election program to address what she called “epochal change,” according to a person familiar with her comments who asked not to be identified. Europe needs to do more to address the challenge from China and to keep pace with the U.S. in areas like quantum computing, chip production and battery research, she said.

The draft of the CDU/CSU program details proposals including easing the tax burden on low- and middle-income earners, cutting red tape, scrapping a levy originally introduced to pay for East German reconstruction, and capping corporate-profit taxes at 25%. It also includes a commitment to Germany’s constitutional limits on borrowing, enshrined in the so-called “debt brake,” and a proposal to set up a German or European stock exchange for home-grown technology startups.

The program is designed to protect and develop the nation’s manufacturing prowess, while successfully managing the shift to a more environmentally friendly economy so that Germany can reach its goal of climate neutrality by 2045, according to Michael Kretschmer, CDU premier of the state of Saxony.

“We must be able to combine our economic capabilities with climate protection and that can only happen if you focus on innovation and technological progress,” Kretschmer said Monday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “This country needs a new dynamic if we want to maintain prosperity and remain competitive.”

Laschet and Soeder are expected to put on a show of unity after a bitter fight for the nomination to run as chancellor. The CDU and the CSU don’t always see eye to eye on individual policies and were unable to agree on a CSU proposal to increase pensions for parents.

Laschet earlier this month helped secure a decisive victory for the CDU in Germany’s poorest state, winning the most votes in Saxony-Anhalt while keeping the far-right AfD and the Greens at bay. Under his leadership, the CDU/CSU has recovered in the polls and is leading the Greens by around eight percentage points with just over three months left until the Sept. 26 vote.

On Sunday, Laschet warned against a future coalition government that excluded the conservatives, arguing that it could never be capable of successfully preparing such a large economy for future challenges.

“This requires seriousness in government and a vision of modernization,” Laschet said.

