(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel toured areas of western Germany that suffered devastating floods in the past week, declaring the situation “frightening” and pledging help for those affected.

“We came here today to make it clear we get a real picture of a surreal situation,” Merkel said.

“We stand by your side and we will put everything in order, step by step,” Merkel said. “Germany is a strong land and has the means to respond to this,”

The death toll from the nation’s worst flooding in decades has exceeded 180 as rescue efforts continue.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.