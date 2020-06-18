(Bloomberg) --

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a deal to pull the European Union out of the worst recession since World War II before the summer break, urging the bloc’s leaders to show solidarity to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Germany needs to actively shape and promote European integration, Merkel told lawmakers in the country’s lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday. The EU’s approach to the crisis will determine the region’s place in the world.

“Europe needs us as much as we need Europe,” said Merkel, who will take over the EU’s rotating presidency in July. “The virus has revealed how fragile our European project is,” making solidarity within the bloc more important than ever.

The comments are a call to action. EU leaders are wrangling over a radical proposal for a 750 billion-euro ($844 billion) program designed to drag the 27-member bloc out of its economic turmoil as the pandemic hits some regions harder than others.

Merkel will join her counterparts on a video conference on Friday to debate the proposal, which needs to win the backing of every EU member. The chancellor told conservative lawmakers on Tuesday that she expects an agreement on the recovery plan in July, heralding weeks of fraught negotiations.

The program would be funded by joint debt issuance in a significant step toward closer economic integration. The plan would make as much as 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in concessional loans available to the member states most affected by the crisis.

