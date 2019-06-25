(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the European Union’s horse-trading over top jobs will lead to complications if a candidate isn’t chosen by Sunday, according to a party official.

The German leader told lawmakers from her Christian Democratic-led bloc that she hopes factions in the European Parliament agree on a candidate to lead the EU commission by mid-week before leaders are to decide on a candidate at a special June 30 summit, the official said on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol.

Merkel again supported the stance of the center-right European People’s Party that its lead candidate, Manfred Weber, should take the job, the official said. Weber’s chances diminished significantly last week after EU leaders determined he lacked support in the European Parliament and the European Council of heads of state and government.

