(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union needs to pull together to face the historic challenges stemming from the coronavirus crisis and changes threatening the bloc’s economic standing.

In Brussels after Germany assumed the six-month rotating EU presidency this month, Merkel called for solidarity to tackle the pandemic as well as the risks posed by climate change and the transition to digital technologies.

“We stand before an unknown situation of economic collapse, the worry over jobs, and for this we need the right answer,” she said on Wednesday before a scheduled address to the European Parliament. “The money we want for reconstruction won’t just be invested just to get where we were but to take a step in the future.”

The EU’s 27 member states are grappling with a proposed 750 billion-euro ($845 billion) recovery fund, financed from joint borrowing. The ambitious plan -- to be discussed at a summit on July 17 -- has met with resistance from a handful of member states concerned about the cost.

As she takes the reins in Europe, Merkel has been blunt about the scope of Europe’s economic fallout and the need to tame the coronavirus pandemic, even as the EU wrestles with geopolitical convulsions between an emerging Chinese superpower and a receding U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Europe’s challenge over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was laid bare this week, as the European Commission forecast an economic contraction of 8.7% for the nations that share the euro this year, a full percentage point deeper than previously predicted.

Risks remain “exceptionally high and mainly to the downside,” the EU’s executive arm said, with divergences between richer and poorer countries opening up even further than projected two months ago.

