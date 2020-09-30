(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Germany will return to normal spending levels as soon as possible as she defended the country’s unprecedented borrowing to overcome the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

After years of balanced budgets, Germany reduced debt levels to the lowest among major industrialized countries, and “that puts us in the position to react strongly,” Merkel told lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday. “I think we can be proud of that.”

Merkel’s government plans new borrowing of 96.2 billion euros ($113 billion) next year. The federal budget suspends constitutional debt restrictions for a second year, as Germany abandons its balanced-budget policy to recover from one of its worst recessions in decades.

But that should be an exceptional situation, she said.

“So that we can manage crises that could come in the future, we need to return to a normal, constitutional budget policy as quickly as possible,” Merkel said, stopping short of specifying a time frame. “The pandemic has the unpleasant quality that we won’t know exactly when it will end.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.