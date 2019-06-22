(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized the importance of global cooperation as she laid out her views on trade ahead of next week’s G-20 summit in Japan.

In a video blog on Saturday, she stressed the importance of the G-20 in tackling issues including free trade, digitization, climate change and health. Global problems “cannot be solved by going it alone,” Merkel said, noting that U.S.-China tensions are having knock-on effects “felt every day” in Germany.

“We depend very much on whether there are protectionist elements in trade, as we currently see it,” Merkel said.

In separate remarks made at Germany’s Evangelical Church Assembly in Dortmund on Saturday, Merkel said that international politics can’t succeed without trust as a basis, according to news agency DPA. She also called for a peaceful solution to the crisis between the U.S. and Iran, adding that the issue will certainly play a role in next week’s summit in Osaka.

