Merkel Calls on EU to Step Up on Defense, Climate in Trump Era

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe needs to stand together and take on more global responsibility, including on defense and security policy.

Merkel’s comments in a German television interview mark her latest response to President Donald Trump’s upending of traditional alliances and his disdain for the European Union. In a rebuff to global-warming doubters, she said a series of exceptionally hot summers are evidence that climate change is real.

“We have to take on more responsibility,” Merkel told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. “For Germany, that means putting our faith in Europe. I believe it’s important that we speak with one voice. Germany will also have to take on more defense responsibilities.”

The German leader stopped short of backing a proposal by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who suggested last week that EU countries set up payment systems independent of the U.S. and create a European Monetary Fund.

The comments by Maas, whose Social Democrats are Merkel’s junior coalition partner, are Germany’s most specific response yet to the threat of U.S. sanctions against companies that do business with Iran after Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with the Islamic republic.

“Of course the foreign minister can do something that isn’t cleared with me,” but “by and large” she’s on the same page as Maas, Merkel said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka, Chad Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.