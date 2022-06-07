(Bloomberg) -- Angela Merkel called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “big mistake” as the former German chancellor tentatively returned to the public arena.

“There’s no excuse for this brutal aggression,” the 67-year-old said on Tuesday in an on-stage interview at a theater in central Berlin. While she has remained active behind the scenes, it was her first public appearance in front of a larger audience since leaving office in December.

She broke her silence on the war in Ukraine last week for the first time since President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack three months ago. At a closed-door event organized by a labor union group, she condemned Russia’s “barbaric war of aggression” and spoke about a “profound break” in Europe’s post-war history.

In the six months since stepping down, Germany’s prospects have drastically changed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed Europe’s largest economy to a series of risks and raised questions about her policies, including underinvesting in Germany’s defense and building up a reliance on Russian energy imports.

Merkel, who served as chancellor for over 16 years, defended her decision to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO in 2008, saying the country wasn’t yet ready for the step because of internal divisions and extensive corruption. She added that the move also would have been equivalent to a “declaration of war” for Putin.

She reflected on her last trip to Moscow and said she had a feeling that “nothing good” was looming, but defended her handling of relations with Russia and engaging with Putin.

“You can’t act as if Russia doesn’t exist,” she said, noting the country’s size and its nuclear power.

Merkel also backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s handling off the crisis, saying that she has “complete trust” in Germany’s current political leadership.

