Merkel Dampens Latest Speculation She Could Soon Step Aside

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back against renewed speculation she could soon step down, saying she won’t make any big announcements at a party meeting scheduled after next month’s European election.

The German leader was asked about the implications of a meeting called by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the head of Merkel’s CDU party, for the beginning of June and whether she could spring another surprise after last year unexpectedly stepping down as party leader.

“I can answer your question with a clear no,” Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin alongside the Iraqi Prime Minister.

