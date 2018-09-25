(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a shot across the bow from her party’s lawmakers after they unexpectedly rejected her choice of caucus leader in an unprecedented challenge to her authority.

The vote was a signal of her Christian Democratic bloc’s increasingly public dissatisfaction with Merkel’s policies and leadership style, just days after she halted a coalition clash that put her parliamentary majority at risk for the second time in three months.

Caucus members voted out Volker Kauder, Merkel’s trusted top lieutenant in parliament since she took office almost 13 years ago, and replaced him with Ralph Brinkhaus, a fiscal conservative who ran on a platform of bringing in fresh faces. He won the closed-door ballot on Tuesday by 125 votes to 112, according to a party official who asked not to be identified.

While the result probably won’t have immediate consequences for Merkel, it bares cracks in her power base that date back to Europe’s debt crisis and widened as her open-borders refugee policy antagonized parts of her bloc. The caucus comprises her Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Polls suggest the coalition clashes are undermining support for Merkel’s government, which also includes the Social Democrats. Twice in the last two days, the chancellor has expressed regret about the infighting and pledged to halt it.

On Sunday, Merkel patched up coalition conflict over the removal of Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, who defied Merkel by questioning whether a video from a far-right protest in August was authentic.

Support for Merkel’s bloc fell to 28 percent in an Infratest Dimap poll last week, the lowest level since the poll’s inception in 1997 and almost 5 percentage points less than its tally in the 2017 election. The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, rose 2 points to a record of 18 percent, according to the poll for broadcaster ARD.

To contact the reporters on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net;Patrick Donahue in Berlin at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.