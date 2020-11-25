(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel extended a partial lockdown for at least three weeks to just before Christmas as Germany struggles to regain control of the coronavirus.

Europe’s largest economy tightened limits on private gatherings but kept schools and most businesses operating under a deal hashed out by Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states on Wednesday. The restrictions -- slated to expire at the end of November -- will run until Dec. 20 and will likely be extended into January unless there’s an unexpectedly rapid decline in contagion rates.

While exponential growth has stopped, “we can’t be satisfied with this partial success,” the German chancellor said in Berlin after more than seven hours of talks. “We need yet another act of resolve.”

With infection rates surging, German officials this month ordered the closing of restaurants, gyms and cinemas. Nations like France and Britain imposed tougher restrictions, and with outbreaks there easing, officials are cautiously moving to loosen curbs ahead of the Christmas holidays.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he will gradually lift a nationwide lockdown from Saturday, while restrictions in the U.K. will be eased over Christmas to allow as many as three households to meet indoors.

By contrast, Germany’s restrictions have yielded little progress in slowing the spread of the disease. Infection levels are still nearly three times the target rate, and people with the disease in intensive care are at record levels.

The number of daily fatalities has also been ticking up, lifting total deaths to almost 15,000 from less than 10,000 a month ago.

There were 372 fatalities in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, after 301 the previous day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That was the first time deaths have exceeded 300 for two consecutive days since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The fatality figures are so high at the moment that it’s as if a plane crashes every day,” Bavaria Premier Markus Soeder told Wednesday’s meeting, according to the Bild newspaper.

An extension of the restrictions isn’t likely enough to reach the target rate by Christmas, according to the Ifo research institute. A more rapid decrease would require tougher measures for schools, retailers or both, the group said.

The costs for the shutdown -- including reimbursing affected businesses for most of their lost revenue -- continue to mount. Financial support in December is expected to total as much as 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion), according to people familiar with the negotiations. That could more than double total aid since early November to some 34 billion euros.

Merkel told the meeting that the government couldn’t manage aid at the level “for the entire winter,” according to Bild.

