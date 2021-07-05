(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron urged China to allow more flights from the continent, as the two European leaders pressed for closer cooperation and the resumption of business in talks on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China and the European Union have struggled to keep cooperation afloat as the bloc’s leaders have turned sharply toward criticizing Beijing’s human rights record. The overall focus of the video conference was to try and fix that.

“Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Xi primarily discussed the state of relations between the EU and China,” Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters after the discussion.

Merkel and Macron urged China to ease restrictions for Europeans wanting to travel to the country, an Elysee official familiar with the discussion said. Merkel, Macron and Xi have used the forum to further engagement, including a Dec. 30 call involving EU officials that sealed an investment agreement that later ran aground.

Market Access

The two leaders said Europeans must have better access to the Chinese market and requested fair competition so that foreign companies in China can benefit from conditions similar to the ones that Chinese firms have in Europe, according to the French official.

The discussion also turned to cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply as well as international and regional issues, Seibert, said. They talked about climate protection and biodiversity, too. The chancellor and Macron called for further adjustments to short-term CO2 reduction targets and additional common efforts to protect biodiversity.

The Elysee official didn’t detail the exchanges on human rights, but said that Merkel and Macron evoked China’s crackdown on its Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province, as well as its treatment of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Europeans have adopted a sharper tone with China alongside U.S. President Joe Biden’s ambitions to bring traditional allies in line to press for action over democracy and human rights. China’s treatment of the Uyghur has emerged as a key point of tension, with officials on the two sides coming under sanctions. In May, EU lawmakers scuppered the ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment.

Human Rights

China has denied claims by human rights groups that it forced ethnic Muslims into internment camps, work programs and birth-control initiatives. A United Nation assessment said anywhere from tens of thousands to “upwards of 1 million” Uyghurs have been detained.

Statements by the Group of Seven and North Atlantic Treaty Organization voicing anxiety over China’s assertiveness both at home and abroad have also caused friction. Merkel and Macron have advocated a middle ground with China, whose cooperation is vital to global efforts to fight climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macron hosted a climate-focused call with Merkel and Xi in April, days before a wider climate summit hosted by Biden. At the time, the European leaders welcomed Xi’s renewed commitment for China to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2060.

Last month, the G-7, which includes France and Germany, joined the EU and the U.S. in pushing for a fresh World Health Organization probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese diplomats have lashed out against such calls, which Beijing has dismissed as a U.S.-led effort to shift the blame for its own struggle to contain the virus last year.

