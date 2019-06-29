(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed Manfred Weber and Frans Timmermans as the two candidates left in the race to lead the European Commission, excluding liberal Margrethe Vestager.

Without mentioning them by name, Merkel made clear that Weber and Timmermans are the only real contenders. They are the two who have said previously that they would stand under what is known as the Spitzenkandidaten process.

"Both Spitzenkandidaten, whom I would call the only real Spitzenkandidaten, are in the race and have both made sure that the Spitzenkandidaten process will remain in the future” Merkel said on Saturday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan. “We are on a path which will maybe make a solution possible tomorrow.”

Social democrat Timmermans was believed to be the favorite to take over from current European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, with French President Emmanuel Macron ruling out Weber. Die Welt cited sources as saying Weber won’t become president and that Merkel had accepted that decision.

Merkel is now headed to Brussels for a key summit Sunday aimed at ending the wrangling over the key job.

At stake is the direction of the region as it carves out its role in an international system upturned by the advent of U.S. President Donald Trump. The replacements for Juncker and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will need to navigate a world beset by trade tensions at a time when Europe’s economy remains hooked on stimulus.

